Man struck in Mt. Auburn parking lot, seriously hurt

Cincinnati police confirm they are investigating after a 35-year-old man was struck by a vehicle in a parking lot overnight.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:01 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police confirm they are investigating after a 35-year-old man was struck by a vehicle in a Mt. Auburn parking lot and seriously hurt.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Channing Street between Young and Highland avenues, according to Sgt. Eric Kaminsky.

The man suffered a severe leg injury and was transported by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He is listed in serious condition but is expected to recover, the sergeant said.

The driver of the striking vehicle stopped and is cooperating with police, according to Kaminsky.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

