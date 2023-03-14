Men plead guilty to charges for flying drones over Bengals, Reds games

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two Tri-State men pleaded guilty Tuesday to illegally flying drones over Cincinnati Bengals and Cincinnati Reds games.

U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker says Dailon Dabney, 24, of Cincinnati, illegally flew his drone into Paul Brown Stadium on Jan. 15 as the Bengals hosted the Las Vegas Raiders AFC Wild Card game.

Dabney hovered over players and portions of the stadium crowd. and uploaded the video to YouTube and other social media sites, according to Parker.

Travis Lenhoff, 38, of Northern Kentucky, flew a drone into the restricted flight area of Great American Ballpark during Reds Opening Day festivities on April 12, 2022, Parker added.

“It is not worth risking federal criminal charges to illegally fly a drone over events like Reds and Bengals games. Even if there is no intent to harm, this conduct poses a direct risk to the players and the individuals in the stands,” said Parker. “As we kick off FC Cincinnati and Reds seasons this month, and look to summer concert season, we ask the public to refrain from using drones illegally over events.”

Both Dabney and Lenhoff pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of violating a temporary flight restriction, Parker said. They could receive a one-year prison sentence, a year of supervised release and be ordered to pay a $100,000 fine, Parker explained.

Lenhoff did a release a statement Tuesday, in which he encourages others to learn from his “mistakes.”

Today, I [Travis Lenhoff] pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for my actions. When making the decision to fly the drone, I did not consider the potential harm my actions could cause. I would like to apologize to the Cincinnati Reds Organization, the Cincinnati Police Department, and the City of Cincinnati for my actions. If anyone owns a drone or is thinking of purchasing a drone, I highly encourage you to learn from my mistakes and to properly register your drone with the FAA and familiarize yourself with the laws and registration requirements. Thank you.

The news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office says any drone that weighs more than .55 pounds and less than 55 pounds must be registered with the Federal Aviation Administration.

Dabney’s and Lenhoff’s drones were not registered with the FAA and they do not have a remote pilot certification, according to the release.

