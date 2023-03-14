Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Men plead guilty to charges for flying drones over Bengals, Reds games

Two Tri-State men pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges related to illegally flying drones over...
Two Tri-State men pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges related to illegally flying drones over Cincinnati Bengals and Cincinnati Reds games.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two Tri-State men pleaded guilty Tuesday to illegally flying drones over Cincinnati Bengals and Cincinnati Reds games.

U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker says Dailon Dabney, 24, of Cincinnati, illegally flew his drone into Paul Brown Stadium on Jan. 15 as the Bengals hosted the Las Vegas Raiders AFC Wild Card game.

Dabney hovered over players and portions of the stadium crowd. and uploaded the video to YouTube and other social media sites, according to Parker.

Travis Lenhoff, 38, of Northern Kentucky, flew a drone into the restricted flight area of Great American Ballpark during Reds Opening Day festivities on April 12, 2022, Parker added.

“It is not worth risking federal criminal charges to illegally fly a drone over events like Reds and Bengals games. Even if there is no intent to harm, this conduct poses a direct risk to the players and the individuals in the stands,” said Parker. “As we kick off FC Cincinnati and Reds seasons this month, and look to summer concert season, we ask the public to refrain from using drones illegally over events.”

Both Dabney and Lenhoff pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of violating a temporary flight restriction, Parker said. They could receive a one-year prison sentence, a year of supervised release and be ordered to pay a $100,000 fine, Parker explained.

Lenhoff did a release a statement Tuesday, in which he encourages others to learn from his “mistakes.”

The news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office says any drone that weighs more than .55 pounds and less than 55 pounds must be registered with the Federal Aviation Administration.

Dabney’s and Lenhoff’s drones were not registered with the FAA and they do not have a remote pilot certification, according to the release.

U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker says Travis Lenhoff, 38, of Northern Kentucky, flew a drone into...
U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker says Travis Lenhoff, 38, of Northern Kentucky, flew a drone into the restricted flight area of Great American Ballpark during Reds Opening Day festivities on April 12, 2022.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

Parker says each man is charged with operating an unregistered drone, which is a federal crime punishable by up to three years in prison.

Dabney is also charged with violating a temporary flight restriction punishable by up to one year in prison, Parker said.

U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker says Dailon Dabney, 24, of Cincinnati, illegally flew his drone...
U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker says Dailon Dabney, 24, of Cincinnati, illegally flew his drone into Paul Brown Stadium on Jan. 15 as the Bengals hosted an NFL playoff game and hovered over players and portions of the stadium crowd.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened Sunday night at Quaker Steak & Lube at the Stone Creek Towne Center off...
83-year-old customer grazed by bullet at Quaker Steak & Lube stays to eat dinner
Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) enters the field prior to an NFL football game...
Jessie Bates leaving Cincinnati for massive new contract, per report
Tramekka Stanley says her daughter, Ahmaya Stanley, was studying cosmetology to help abused...
Family gathers to remember Winton Hills woman allegedly slain by brother
Snow squalls will be possible at times which can limit visibility significantly when driving.
Snowfall expected to increase Monday afternoon, evening
The suspect in a bank robbery Monday afternoon at the Fifth Third Bank in the Oakley Kroger at...
Police: Man robbed Fifth Third location inside Hyde Park Plaza Kroger

Latest News

Elwood Jones is released on bond after almost three decades on death row on Saturday, January...
Former death row inmate, attorneys hold press conference ‘to correct the narrative’
Brien Lacey, Miami Township's fire chief since December 2020, is on paid administrative leave...
Tri-State fire chief on administrative leave amid investigation
The Green Way is available for dine-in or carryout at participating Skyline Chili locations.
Skyline’s ‘Green Way Day’ returning
The FOX19 NOW Weather Team declared Tuesday a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.
First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Watch for slick spots, wind chills in teens