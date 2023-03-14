Middletown police find woman dead in car

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Police found a woman’s body in a car in Middletown on Tuesday.

Middletown police officers and firefighters responded to Hanover Avenue and South Verity Parkway around noon for a report of an unresponsive person inside a car, according to the Middletown Police Department.

They found the body while conducting a search of the area, police say.

Middletown Police Chief David Birk confirms the death is suspicious.

The body is with the Butler County Coroner.

Middletown police detectives are investigating.

If you have any information, you’re urged to contact MPD Det. Hughes at 513-425-7733 or 513-425-7700.

