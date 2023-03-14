North College Hill students to have a four-day in-person school week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - North College Hill City School students will have a “blended learning calendar” starting in the 2023-2024 school year after board members voted unanimously (5-0) in favor of this proposal.

According to the board of education, students will attend school four days a week, Tuesday through Friday, and work remotely on Mondays.

The decision came in response to the “alarming rate” of teachers leaving the profession due to burnout, the North College Hill board said.

“Teacher wellness is important, and we agree with the experts who say that teachers who care for themselves are better prepared to take care of students,” North College Hill City School District Superintendent Eugene Blalock said.

The district says they believe the blended learning schedule will help improve teacher retention and recruitment, attendance rates, and increase student achievement. Board members also say it will allow teachers to develop more activities and opportunities using data, and students will be allowed to have more time for extracurricular activities.

“I am excited about the teachers having the opportunity to use Mondays to collaborate and disaggregate data to customize educational plans to meet the needs of their students, which will result in an increase in student achievement,” Blalock said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.