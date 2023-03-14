Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Pedestrian struck, seriously hurt in Mt. Auburn

Cincinnati police confirm they are investigating after a male pedestrian was struck by a...
Cincinnati police confirm they are investigating after a male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Mt. Auburn and suffered a severe leg injury early Tuesday.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:01 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police confirm they are investigating after a male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Mt. Auburn and suffered a severe leg injury.

It happened at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Channing Street between Young and Highland avenues.

At least one person was loaded into an ambulance and taken to a hospital, FOX19 NOW crews observed at the scene.

Further details were not immediately released.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened Sunday night at Quaker Steak & Lube at the Stone Creek Towne Center off...
83-year-old customer grazed by bullet at Quaker Steak & Lube stays to eat dinner
Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) enters the field prior to an NFL football game...
Jessie Bates leaving Cincinnati for massive new contract, per report
Tramekka Stanley says her daughter, Ahmaya Stanley, was studying cosmetology to help abused...
Family gathers to remember Winton Hills woman allegedly slain by brother
Snow squalls will be possible at times which can limit visibility significantly when driving.
Snowfall expected to increase Monday afternoon, evening
Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) celebrates after intercepting the ball during the...
Bengals losing Vonn Bell, re-sign Germaine Pratt, per report

Latest News

Tuesday Video Forecast Update
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update
A driver suffered a severe injury in a single-vehicle crash in Woodlawn overnight, police say.
Driver suffers severe head injury in Woodlawn crash: OSP
Flurries possible
Cold weather tonight
Authorities discovered the bodies of two men dumped in Akron and then Copley police found a...
Copley police chief says 4th victim miraculously escaped from gruesome triple murder