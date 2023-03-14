Pedestrian struck, seriously hurt in Mt. Auburn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police confirm they are investigating after a male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Mt. Auburn and suffered a severe leg injury.

It happened at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Channing Street between Young and Highland avenues.

At least one person was loaded into an ambulance and taken to a hospital, FOX19 NOW crews observed at the scene.

Further details were not immediately released.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

