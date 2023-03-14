Report: Samaje Perine leaving Cincinnati, inks deal with Denver

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Former Bengals running back Samaje Perine is headed to Denver, according to Mike Garafolo with the NFL Network.

Perine on Tuesday came to terms with the Broncos on a two-year, $7.5 million deal with $1 million in added incentives, Garafolo reports.

The 27-year-old became a free agent after the 2022 NFL season.

Washington drafted the Oklahoma product in 2017. The Bengals picked him up two years later.

Perine played in 16 games each of the last three years, including three starts.

He shared the load with running back Joe Mixon in 2022. totaling 394 yards on 95 carries and two rushing touchdowns. He tacked on 287 yards and another four touchdowns through the air.

Perine’s stiff-arms [warning: graphic] and physical downhill running style endeared him to fans after Mixon went down with a concussion.

“He’s been unbelievable for us,” Joe Burrow said of Perine last December. “Even when there’s nothing, he gets three. That doesn’t sound like a lot, but that’s everything.”

Perine’s departure leaves the Bengals with Mixon, Trayveon Williams, Chris Evans and Elijah Holyfield.

