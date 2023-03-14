Contests
Senate committee to discuss bill that would ban gender transition services for minors

H.B. 470 passed the House March 2
Kentucky legislatures to vote on House Bill 470 on Tuesday morning in Frankfort.
By Drew Amman
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky legislatures will be discussing a bill Tuesday morning that could place a state-wide ban on gender transition services for minors.

House Bill 470, known by its sponsors as “an act relating to the protection of children,” would sweep gender-affirming medical treatment for people under 18 years old in the Commonwealth.

The Republican-sponsored bill passed the House 75-22 on March 2 and is now in the Senate’s Families & Children Committee.

Supporters of H.B. 470 need it to pass by Thursday to override a possible veto by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

If the bill passes out of committee, then it will go straight to the Senate floor Tuesday afternoon.

FOX19 will update this story.

