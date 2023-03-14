Contests
Snow Gradually Comes to an End

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The snow will gradually taper off and skies will start to clear out.

However, it will be cold and breezy with highs around 40 degrees.

Wednesday we will see plenty of sunshine and a high of 46.

We will be dry until Thursday and Friday when we see a chance for rain showers. It will be warm these days with highs in the 50s and 60s. It does look to be wet for part of St. Patricks’ Day.

It will be cooler this weekend but dry with highs in the 40s. The morning hours will be cold with lows in the 20s. It should be nice.

