Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Sycamore High School evacuated after roof catches fire

Part of the roof over Sycamore High School's old natatorium caught fire during demolition,...
Part of the roof over Sycamore High School's old natatorium caught fire during demolition, according to the school’s tweet.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Firefighters extinguish flames at Sycamore High School after a fire started around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Part of the roof over the old natatorium caught fire during demolition, according to the school’s tweet.

Students had already been dismissed when the roof caught fire, Sycamore High School added. The building was safely evacuated, the school said in another tweet.

Parents needing to pick up their kids should go to the Gregory Center. Students who drive are allowed to leave in their vehicles.

All Tuesday after-school events at Sycamore High School are canceled.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened Sunday night at Quaker Steak & Lube at the Stone Creek Towne Center off...
83-year-old customer grazed by bullet at Quaker Steak & Lube stays to eat dinner
Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) enters the field prior to an NFL football game...
Jessie Bates leaving Cincinnati for massive new contract, per report
Tramekka Stanley says her daughter, Ahmaya Stanley, was studying cosmetology to help abused...
Family gathers to remember Winton Hills woman allegedly slain by brother
Snow squalls will be possible at times which can limit visibility significantly when driving.
Snowfall expected to increase Monday afternoon, evening
The suspect in a bank robbery Monday afternoon at the Fifth Third Bank in the Oakley Kroger at...
Police: Man robbed Fifth Third location inside Hyde Park Plaza Kroger

Latest News

Kentucky legislatures to vote on House Bill 470 on Tuesday morning in Frankfort.
Senate committee passes bill that would ban gender transition services for minors
North College Hill City School students will have a four-day school week starting the 2023-2024...
North College Hill students to have a four-day in-person school week
Two Tri-State men pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges related to illegally flying drones over...
Men plead guilty to charges for flying drones over Bengals, Reds games
Elwood Jones is released on bond after almost three decades on death row on Saturday, January...
Former death row inmate, attorneys hold press conference ‘to correct the narrative’