Sycamore High School evacuated after roof catches fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Firefighters extinguish flames at Sycamore High School after a fire started around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Part of the roof over the old natatorium caught fire during demolition, according to the school’s tweet.

Students had already been dismissed when the roof caught fire, Sycamore High School added. The building was safely evacuated, the school said in another tweet.

NEW INFO: Crews have been able to put out the fire. No one was hurt. Everyone is safe. Any students who were still at school waiting on a ride should be picked up at the Gregory Center. — Sycamore Schools (@SycamoreSchools) March 14, 2023

Parents needing to pick up their kids should go to the Gregory Center. Students who drive are allowed to leave in their vehicles.

All Tuesday after-school events at Sycamore High School are canceled.

