Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Winter Weather Advisory: Isolated snow bursts for morning rush

Tuesday First Alert Forecast
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Most of the Tri-State is now under a Winter Weather Advisory until 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Some isolated bursts of snow are moving through for your morning commute, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

A quick half-inch or up to an inch of snow could be possible.

This could bring some slick spots on roads, especially on elevated surfaces or rural routes mainly north of Cincinnati, FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo says.

Otherwise, it will be cold and breezy with wind chills in the teens.

We may see some sunshine Tuesday afternoon but it will remain chilly with a high of 40, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

Wednesday will bring plenty of sunshine and a high of 46.

We will be dry until Thursday and Friday when we see a chance for rain showers.

It will be warm these days with highs in the 50s and 60s.

St. Patrick’s Day on Friday is expected to be a wet one.

It will be cooler this weekend but dry with highs in the 40s.

The morning hours will be cold with lows in the 20s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened Sunday night at Quaker Steak & Lube at the Stone Creek Towne Center off...
83-year-old customer grazed by bullet at Quaker Steak & Lube stays to eat dinner
Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) enters the field prior to an NFL football game...
Jessie Bates leaving Cincinnati for massive new contract, per report
Tramekka Stanley says her daughter, Ahmaya Stanley, was studying cosmetology to help abused...
Family gathers to remember Winton Hills woman allegedly slain by brother
Snow squalls will be possible at times which can limit visibility significantly when driving.
Snowfall expected to increase Monday afternoon, evening
Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) celebrates after intercepting the ball during the...
Bengals losing Vonn Bell, re-sign Germaine Pratt, per report

Latest News

Cincinnati police confirm they are investigating after a 35-year-old man was struck by a...
Man struck in Mt. Auburn parking lot, seriously hurt
Tuesday Video Forecast Update
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update
A driver suffered a severe injury in a single-vehicle crash in Woodlawn overnight, police say.
Driver suffers severe head injury in Woodlawn crash: OSP
Flurries possible
Cold weather tonight