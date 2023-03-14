Winter Weather Advisory: Isolated snow bursts for morning rush

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Most of the Tri-State is now under a Winter Weather Advisory until 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Some isolated bursts of snow are moving through for your morning commute, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

A quick half-inch or up to an inch of snow could be possible.

This could bring some slick spots on roads, especially on elevated surfaces or rural routes mainly north of Cincinnati, FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo says.

Winter Weather Advisory Issued: I do not expect widespread issues, we continue to watch some isolated quick snow bursts, especially north of Cincinnati. This could put down a quick half an inch and cause some isolated slick spots on elevated roadways and rural roads especially. pic.twitter.com/WYkGrsOq55 — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) March 14, 2023

Otherwise, it will be cold and breezy with wind chills in the teens.

We may see some sunshine Tuesday afternoon but it will remain chilly with a high of 40, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

Wednesday will bring plenty of sunshine and a high of 46.

We will be dry until Thursday and Friday when we see a chance for rain showers.

It will be warm these days with highs in the 50s and 60s.

St. Patrick’s Day on Friday is expected to be a wet one.

It will be cooler this weekend but dry with highs in the 40s.

The morning hours will be cold with lows in the 20s.

