Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Winter Weather Advisory: NB I-71 reopens after multiple crashes in snowy conditions

Tuesday First Alert Forecast
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Most of the Tri-State is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Isolated pockets of snow bursts are moving through, bringing the possibility of an inch to a half inch of snow, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

This could bring some slick spots on roads, especially on elevated surfaces or rural routes mainly north of Cincinnati, FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo says.

Northbound Interstate 71 was closed near Wilmington for more than an hour earlier Tuesday morning due to multiple crashes in snowy conditions, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lebanon post.

The Wilmington area is where we have seen some of the heaviest snow. Wilmington schools delayed the start of classes by two hours.

LIST: School Closings & Delays

Otherwise, it will be cold and breezy with wind chills in the teens.

We may see some sunshine Tuesday afternoon but it will remain chilly with a high of 40, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

Wednesday will bring plenty of sunshine and a high of 46.

We will be dry until Thursday and Friday when we see a chance for rain showers.

It will be warm these days with highs in the 50s and 60s.

St. Patrick’s Day on Friday is expected to be a wet one.

It will be cooler this weekend but dry with highs in the 40s.

The morning hours will be cold with lows in the 20s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened Sunday night at Quaker Steak & Lube at the Stone Creek Towne Center off...
83-year-old customer grazed by bullet at Quaker Steak & Lube stays to eat dinner
Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) enters the field prior to an NFL football game...
Jessie Bates leaving Cincinnati for massive new contract, per report
Tramekka Stanley says her daughter, Ahmaya Stanley, was studying cosmetology to help abused...
Family gathers to remember Winton Hills woman allegedly slain by brother
Snow squalls will be possible at times which can limit visibility significantly when driving.
Snowfall expected to increase Monday afternoon, evening
The suspect in a bank robbery Monday afternoon at the Fifth Third Bank in the Oakley Kroger at...
Police: Man robbed Fifth Third location inside Hyde Park Plaza Kroger

Latest News

Kentucky legislatures to vote on House Bill 470 on Tuesday morning in Frankfort.
Senate committee to discuss bill that would ban gender transition services for minors
CPD: Pedestrian hit by car in Mt. Auburn
CPD: Pedestrian hit by car in Mt. Auburn
Delhi man sentencing Tuesday after he, 2 others robbed a woman
Delhi man sentencing Tuesday after he, 2 others robbed a woman
Shooting investigation underway in Lockland
Shooting investigation underway in Lockland