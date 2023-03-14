Winter Weather Advisory: NB I-71 closed due to multiple crashes as snow continues

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Most of the Tri-State is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Isolated pockets of snow bursts are moving through, bringing the possibility of an inch to a half inch of snow, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

This could bring some slick spots on roads, especially on elevated surfaces or rural routes mainly north of Cincinnati, FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo says.

Northbound Interstate 71 is closed near Wilmington due to multiple crashes in snowy conditions, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lebanon post.

We’ve seen some of the heaviest snow in Wilmington, where schools are on a two-hour delay.

LIST: School Closings & Delays

Big back-up going across the Jeremiah Morrow Bridge. 71 NB shut-down from Oregonia to Wilmington right now. @FOX19 #TheTrafficGuy #FirstAlertTraffic pic.twitter.com/MTd3JE439t — Stef DiPietrantonio (@StefDFOX19Now) March 14, 2023

Isolated snow bands, have caused some slow travel, mainly along 275 from Loveland-Madeira to Hopewell Road. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/qYhkLMqHhS — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) March 14, 2023

Otherwise, it will be cold and breezy with wind chills in the teens.

We may see some sunshine Tuesday afternoon but it will remain chilly with a high of 40, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

Wednesday will bring plenty of sunshine and a high of 46.

We will be dry until Thursday and Friday when we see a chance for rain showers.

It will be warm these days with highs in the 50s and 60s.

St. Patrick’s Day on Friday is expected to be a wet one.

It will be cooler this weekend but dry with highs in the 40s.

The morning hours will be cold with lows in the 20s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.