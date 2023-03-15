Charges brought in death of Tri-State man whose body was found ‘burned’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police on Wednesday announced the arrest of one man in connection with the 2017 slaying of a 25-year-old.

Officers went to the 2400 block of Central Parkway in Cincinnati’s Clifton Heights neighborhood around 9:25 p.m. on Dec. 9, 2017.

They found the burned body of Curtis Boston Jr. in the rear parking lot of a building at that address, police say.

A Hamilton County grand jury on Wednesday indicted William McGivens and Quincy Ray in the case, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

Ray and McGivens are charged on two counts each of murder and aggravated murder, three counts each of felonious assault, one count each of kidnapping and one count each of tampering with evidence.

CPD’s Homicide Unit arrested McGivens sometime Wednesday. He does not yet appear in jail records, and his case documents have not been filed with the clerk’s office as of this writing.

Ray remains at-large.

