Cincinnati Border Protection seizes undeclared gold bars and nuggets worth $67K

Four bars of pure gold were found inside a shipment declared as clothing, CBP said.
Four bars of pure gold were found inside a shipment declared as clothing, CBP said.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Mildred Fallen
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) Port of Cincinnati authorities seized a shipment containing more than $67,000 worth of gold after it was declared as clothing valued at $125, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

A release from CBP said that on March 9, officers opened the shipment after detecting density anomalies during an x-ray screening and found four gold bars and a box of loose gold hidden among clothing.

Cincinnati Border Protection found this loose gold in a shipment of clothing.
Cincinnati Border Protection found this loose gold in a shipment of clothing.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

CBP’s Laboratories and Scientific Services confirmed that the gold was approximately 98% pure. Specialists from the Centers for Excellence and Expertise assessed the value of the shipment at $67,830.

“Our officers process millions of legitimate trade imports and exports every year at the Port of Cincinnati,” said Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie. “While they uphold the U.S. economy by facilitating legal trade and investments, officers also protect the country’s revenue and its citizens from individuals and entities who attempt to evade import and export requirements.”

By law, exporters are required to file electronically through CBP if the value of their goods exceeds $2500. Failing to report accurate export information could result in civil or criminal penalties and prosecution.

CBP reported that the package came from an apartment in San Francisco and was headed to an address in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

