Cincinnati’s oldest residence for sale in Columbia Tusculum

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A home in Columbia Tusculum has been around for more than two centuries, and now, it is for sale.

The home at 3644 Eastern Avenue was built in 1804, which makes it the oldest residence in Cincinnati, according to Lee Robinson with Sotheby’s International Realty. For reference, in 1804, the United States held its fifth presidential election. The incumbent, Thomas Jefferson, defeated Charles Pinckney in the 1804 election.

The three-bedroom house listed for $498,900 even has four wood-burning stone fireplaces.

