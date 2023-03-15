Contests
Cold tonight but warmer weather is on the way

By Ashley Smith
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wilmington measured 0.8″ of snow this morning. Otherwise most of us saw a dusting of snow. Our temperatures ranged from 28 in the morning to 38 in the afternoon. It was a chilly and breezy day at times with flurries lingering until the evening. Those flurries are done and skies are clear. It will be clear and cold tonight. Low 22.

Tomorrow will be dry and sunny. While temperatures will be much warmer than yesterday, it will also be below normal (53) yet again.

Rain returns Thursday evening with showers continuing Friday. That rain appears to be light but it will put a damper on some of your St. Patrick’s Day plans.

The weekend will be dry but cool with highs in the 40s both Saturday and Sunday. Monday and Tuesday will be dry with highs near normal in the low to mid 50s.

Overall it looks like winter holds on a bit longer even though spring begins Monday.

Ashley Smith is a meteorologist for FOX19 NOW
