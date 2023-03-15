Contests
Covington Catholic hosts drunk & distracted driving awareness event

Drunk & distracted driving awareness event at Cov Catholic
By Jason Maxwell
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Students at Covington Catholic High School met with the Drive Alive program to learn about drunk and distracted driving awareness as prom season rounds the corner.

Assistant Principal Matthew Hansman and Arrive Alive educators spoke to FOX19′s Jason Maxwell Wednesday about the activities students participated in.

Watch the video above for the story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

