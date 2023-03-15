Contests
Driver jumps ramp off OH-32, flies into Purina plant, OSP says

A serious crash at the Purina plant in Batavia Tuesday night.
A serious crash at the Purina plant in Batavia Tuesday night.(Provided)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - First responders are at the scene of a serious car crash in Batavia Tuesday night.

UC Air Care flew two patients from the scene, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. off OH-32 near the new Purina Pet Food plant, authorities say.

A witness tells us a vehicle was heading off the exit ramp from OH-32 to Half-Acre Road when the driver careened off the roadway.

The witness says the driver “went over” a pickup truck, landed on the ground off-road and didn’t stop until after entering the plant property.

OSP confirms a 2003 Ford F-150 went off the road and hit the plant.

Troopers are trying to figure out what happened and why it happened.

We are headed to the scene. This story will be updated as more information surfaces.

