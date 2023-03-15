Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Five horses killed, at least three others injured in Appomattox County shooting

Police car lights
Police car lights(Canva)
By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A juvenile has been arrested for allegedly killing five horses in Appomattox County, according to the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they were notified Tuesday about horses being shot on a property in the 1600 block of Double Bridges Road, Spout Springs.

An investigation revealed five horses had been shot to death and at least three other horses were wounded. Veterinary care was requested for the wounded animals and a forensic investigation was launched.

Wednesday, deputies say they gathered enough information to charge a juvenile for the crime.

The Appomattox County Animal Control, Virginia State Police, the Appomattox County Commonwealth’s Attorney, and the Virginia Office of the Attorney General Animal Law Unit assisted with the investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office at 434-352-8241.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liliana Holbrook
Store worker made 46 bogus returns for customer, gave him nearly $10K in gift cards: records
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (88) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown...
Hayden Hurst leaving Bengals, per report
Thomas Jefferson was the president when this home was built on Eastern Avenue in 1804.
Cincinnati’s oldest residence for sale in Columbia Tusculum
Two women were seriously hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Batavia Tuesday night, according to...
Two women injured after pickup truck goes airborne, lands near Purina plant: OSP
Father, son charged in Valentine's Day road-rage beating of 2 teens
Ohio father and son plead guilty to beating up teenage boy on Valentine’s Day

Latest News

Ohio welcomes March Madness with legal sports betting
Middletown police find woman dead in car
‘This monster took my mother away from me’: Man accused of Middletown woman’s murder
Two houses in Anderson Township where an incident happened Monday night resulting in a...
Prosecutor holding news conference Thursday about shooting near Bengals’ Joe Mixon’s house
Two best friends are recovering together after being in a serious injury crash on Sunday in...
Best friends leaning on each other after a serious injury crash
Best friends leaning on each other after being injured in car crash
Best friends leaning on each other after being injured in car crash