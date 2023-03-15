Five horses killed, at least three others injured in Appomattox County shooting

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A juvenile has been arrested for allegedly killing five horses in Appomattox County, according to the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they were notified Tuesday about horses being shot on a property in the 1600 block of Double Bridges Road, Spout Springs.

An investigation revealed five horses had been shot to death and at least three other horses were wounded. Veterinary care was requested for the wounded animals and a forensic investigation was launched.

Wednesday, deputies say they gathered enough information to charge a juvenile for the crime.

The Appomattox County Animal Control, Virginia State Police, the Appomattox County Commonwealth’s Attorney, and the Virginia Office of the Attorney General Animal Law Unit assisted with the investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office at 434-352-8241.

