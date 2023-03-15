Hayden Hurst leaving Bengals, per report

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tight end Hayden Hurst is leaving the Cincinnati Bengals for the Carolina Panthers, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Hurst, a 2018 first-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens, signed with Cincinnati last off-season.

In his lone year with the Bengals, the tight end played in 13 games, catching 52 passes for 414 yards and two touchdowns.

He was a key piece of the Bengals’ playoff run this past season.

Hurst caught 13 passes, including a touchdown in snow Buffalo, during Cincinnati’s three playoff games.

The #Panthers are expected to sign former #Bengals TE and first-round pick Hayden Hurst, source said. Another weapon for their new QB (whoever that is). — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2023

Hurst is now the second player to leave Cincinnati for Carolina.

On Monday, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported that safety Vonn Bell was signing a deal with the Panthers.

Bengals fans have been perplexed by some of the decisions made by the front office so far this off-season.

Running back Samaje Perine is signing with the Denver Broncos and safety Jessie Bates III is heading to the Atlanta Falcons, according to reports.

The decision to not re-sign any of these players could be because the Bengals’ front office is prioritizing new contracts for Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Free agents wanting to “play for a contender” is a fun thing to say but just not always how the business goes.



See Bates, Bell and Hurst.



Trust the process. — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) March 15, 2023

