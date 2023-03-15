Contests
Hayden Hurst leaving Bengals, per report

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (88) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown...
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (88) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter of the NFL divisional playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bengals led 17-7 at halftime.(SAM GREENE/THE ENQUIRER)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tight end Hayden Hurst is leaving the Cincinnati Bengals for the Carolina Panthers, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Hurst, a 2018 first-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens, signed with Cincinnati last off-season.

In his lone year with the Bengals, the tight end played in 13 games, catching 52 passes for 414 yards and two touchdowns.

He was a key piece of the Bengals’ playoff run this past season.

Hurst caught 13 passes, including a touchdown in snow Buffalo, during Cincinnati’s three playoff games.

Hurst is now the second player to leave Cincinnati for Carolina.

On Monday, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported that safety Vonn Bell was signing a deal with the Panthers.

Bengals fans have been perplexed by some of the decisions made by the front office so far this off-season.

Running back Samaje Perine is signing with the Denver Broncos and safety Jessie Bates III is heading to the Atlanta Falcons, according to reports.

The decision to not re-sign any of these players could be because the Bengals’ front office is prioritizing new contracts for Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

