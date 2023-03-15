Contests
Irish pub at The Banks to feature authentic 66-year-old bar from Ireland

The bar took 57 days to travel from Malahide to Cincinnati.
Red Leprechaun Irish Pub at The Banks
Red Leprechaun Irish Pub at The Banks(Game Day Communications)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Red Leprechaun, a new Irish pub, will open at The Banks this summer.

The pub will be located between Taste of Belgium and E+O on Freedom Way.

Chef Brian Duffy, known for his Spike TV show “Bar Rescue” as well as appearances on the Food Network’s “Beat Bobby Flay and “The Today Show,” will create the menu.

Owner Daniel Scott has experience with restaurants at The Banks. He and his team have operated Fishbowl since 2019.

The pub will feature an imported bar from Malahide, Ireland that was built in 1957. Scott purchased the full bar and stained glass and shipped it from Ireland. The journey took 57 days.

The bar is currently in the process of being restored.

“Red Leprechaun will be a traditional Irish pub with modern flair from our menu to the live entertainment with bands and acoustic music,” said Scott. “We will be another great location for sports fans and visitors to The Banks.”

The Red Leprechaun will be a bar member of The Banks’ DORA, which allows patrons to carry drinks outdoors.

