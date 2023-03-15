Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Ivy League phenom juggles medical, law schools at the same time

Victor Agbafe has since graduated from Harvard, and he now studies at the University of Michigan’s medical school and Yale’s law school.
By WECT Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - After graduating from Harvard, a North Carolina man continues to prove he’s an academic anomaly. He’s now enrolled at the University of Michigan’s medical school and Yale’s law school—at the same time!

Victor Agbafe is back in his hometown of Wilmington, North Carolina, for a few weeks studying for his USMLE-Step 2-CK board exams, which focus on how well students can diagnose illnesses and complete other tasks.

Over the summer, he’ll head to Yale in New Haven, Connecticut, to begin law school. He’ll return to the University of Michigan in the summer of 2026 to finish his last year in medical school.

“Merging the language of medicine and law is key to sort of the broader impact I wanna make,” Agbafe said. “Which is advocating for better access to health care for the underserved and more affordable health care for people in general.”

Agbafe told WECT he’s really looking forward to spending the next three years at Yale.

“I chose Yale over acceptances from Harvard, Columbia, Georgetown, Duke and other law schools,” he said.

Juggling medical school and law school has not been easy. He says it has been a tough few years but credits his success to his passion for the subjects and mentors who have helped him along the way.

He says he fully intends to use both degrees.

“I want to blend a mix of surgery, sort of in the daily flow. I’m really interested in cancer care and how you can resect tumors but then, also, the reconstruction aspect of things,” he said. “I wanna also be involved in health care policy and making sure that people have affordable health care and access to care and making sure that prescription drugs are affordable.”

Agbafe isn’t the first to study medicine in the family; his mother is a doctor, and his brother recently took his MCAT exam. He believes his younger sister will also go to medical school.

In 2015, as a senior at Cape Fear Academy, Agbafe was accepted to all eight Ivy League schools. He graduated from Harvard in 2019.

Copyright 2023 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two women were seriously hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Batavia Tuesday night, according to...
Two women hospitalized when driver jumps ramp off Ohio 32, flies into Purina plant: OSP
Middletown police find woman dead in car
Middletown police find woman dead in car
A man is filing a lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings claiming its "Boneless Wings" are actually...
Man files lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings, claims ‘boneless wings’ are actually nuggets
Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine (34) runs from Kansas City Chiefs defensive end...
Former Bengals RB Samaje Perine: ‘Nothing but love’ for Cincinnati
Community Relations Director Mallory Bonbright says the cause of the fire is unknown but says...
Sycamore High School closed for 2 days after fire

Latest News

The first nor'easter of the season dumps heavy snow and cuts off power to hundreds of thousands...
First nor'easter dumps heavy snow, cuts off power
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of...
Biden drawing contrast to Republicans on lower drug costs
A busy Northside intersection is shut down due to a shooting investigation early Wednesday....
Man shot multiple times in parking lot of Northside gas station, police say
A federal judge is weighing a lawsuit from Christian conservatives aimed at overturning the...
Abortion pill challenge goes before judge in Texas