Man arrested on murder charge after Middletown woman found dead in car

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is behind bars charged in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found in a car in Middletown on Tuesday, according to Middletown police.

Darnell Dollar, 33, faces a murder charge in the death of 61-year-old Constance Sue Reddix.

The Butler County Coroner’s Office previously identified Reddix, a Middletown resident, as the woman found inside a car near Hanover Avenue and South Verity Parkway.

Middletown police and firefighters were called to that area around 12 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive person inside the car, police said.

Middletown Police Chief David Birk told FOX19 NOW on Tuesday the death was suspicious.

Police say Dollar was found to have assaulted Reddix.

Reddix’s cause of death is pending, according to the coroner’s report.

Middletown police detectives are continuing their investigation.

Call Detective Hughes at 513-425-7733 or 513-425-7700 if you have any information.

