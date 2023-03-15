Man shot multiple times in parking lot of Northside gas station, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Northside intersection and gas station are surrounded by yellow crime scene tape right now while police investigate a shooting.

Spring Grove Avenue is shut down at Hamilton Avenue but police say they are trying to reopen Spring Grove Avenue as soon as possible.

Police say a man was shot multiple times in the parking lot of the BP gas station at Hamilton Avenue and Spring Grove Avenue shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday.

The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in serious condition.

Someone inside the gas station and multiple other people in the area called 911 to report the shooting, police confirm.

FOX19 NOW is live at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story.

Spring Grove Ave shut down at Hamilton Ave in Northside as police investigate early-morning shooting near BP gas station @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/PpXPGgW1IG — Jordan Vilines (@JordanVilinesTV) March 15, 2023

