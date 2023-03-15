Miami Twp confirms both fire chief and his wife are on paid leave amid ‘investigations’

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - On Monday, Miami Township leaders acknowledged in a written statement to FOX19 NOW the fire chief of this western Hamilton County community was put on paid administrative leave Friday amid an investigation.

We asked Monday and again on Tuesday and Wednesday if the chief’s wife, who is a lieutenant in the fire department, was put on paid administrative leave, too, due to an investigation.

We also asked if an outside law firm was hired to investigate.

Township officials did not answer those questions until Wednesday night’s public trustee meeting.

Trustee President Jack Rininger read two brief statements aloud.

The first one confirmed both the chief and his wife were put on leave Friday and the second statement confirmed they hired an outside law firm to oversee “investigations.”

“On Friday 3/10/2023, Fire Chief Brien Lacey and Lieutenant Shelly Lacey were placed on paid administrative leave. This action was taken due to two independent, third-party investigations that are occurring within the Miami Township Fire Department. As these investigations are ongoing the Board of Trustees cannot comment any further as it could compromise the work of the investigators.”

Assistant Fire Chief Robert Street told FOX19 NOW on Monday he was serving now as the acting fire chief.

Resident Jason Hughes attended Wednesday’s meeting and asked Street how he planned to cover shifts and fire responses with both the chief and his wife out now.

He urged Street to lean on neighboring fire agencies for help.

“I hate to see this going on in Miami Township. It’s a great department. They’ve got great people,” said Hughes, whose father is the township’s safety director, Jim Hughes.

“I hope this passes soon so they can get back to being the great department they’ve always been.

Township officials are continuing to refuse to say what prompted the investigation, if it’s administrative or criminal, who or which agency is conducting it, and when it began.

There are legal requirements in Ohio to end the employment of a fire chief. One is having an outside person or fire chief investigate allegations.

The Ohio Ethics Commission cannot confirm or deny investigations.

We have not heard back yet from the prosecutor’s office, sheriff’s office or a spokesman for the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

The Special Investigations Unit at the State Auditor’s Office is not investigating, as of Monday, according to a spokesman there.

Brien Lacey and his wife have not responded to requests for comment so far this week.

FOX19 NOW is trying to reach them again Wednesday night.

Lacey was promoted to fire chief in December 2020 after serving as the acting chief when the former one retired, according to Miami Township Fire & EMS Facebook page.

Lacey also was named assistant fire chief in December 2019.

His wife, Shelly Lacey, was promoted to lieutenant in early 2021, according to a Jan. 20, 2021 post on the same Facebook page.

The couple is the second and third member of the fire department to be put on paid administrative suspension in the past five months, township records show.

A review of trustee meeting minutes on the township’s website shows its three elected trustees met behind closed doors in “Executive Session for Personnel” on Oct.19, 2022.

When they emerged, they unanimously voted to approve a motion placing Lt. Scott Hinson on “paid administrative suspension.”

Further details on Hinson’s suspension and his current employment status were not immediately available.

FOX19 NOW has requested multiple public records from the township since Monday including their documentation to justify suspending the chief and his wife, as well as copies of their personnel files.

The Miami Township Fire Department has combined full-time and part-time paid firefighters at three stations, according to its website.

The department serves the nearly 16,000 residents in Miami Township, according to the 2020 Census, and also provides fire and EMS services under contract for the villages of North Bend, Cleves, and Addyston.

The agency has multiple boats for water rescue and marine fires and staffs a technical rescue trailer for Hazmat, Confined Space Rescue and Rope Rescue responses, the website states.

