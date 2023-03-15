Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Miami U. student robbed in attempt to sell PS5 on Facebook Marketplace

A Miami University student listed their PlayStation 5 for sale on Facebook Marketplace and had...
A Miami University student listed their PlayStation 5 for sale on Facebook Marketplace and had set up a meet the suspect, 24-year-old Amarious Gates, according to the Oxford Police Department.(Playstation)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - A man has been arrested after robbing a victim at gunpoint for a PlayStation 5 and a phone.

A Miami University student listed their game console for sale on Facebook Marketplace and had set up a meet the suspect, 24-year-old Amarious Gates, according to the Oxford Police Department.

When they arrived to make the exchange around 5 p.m. on March 14, police say Gates pulled out a gun, demanding the PlayStation 5 and the victim’s cell phone. The phone case also had the victim’s cash and credit cards, police added.

The victim drove to the police station stating they had just been robbed on Brown Road.

Police say they started investigating and were able to identify Gates as the suspect.

Gates was found several hours later with some of the stolen property at the Baymont Inn on College Corner Pike, according to Oxford police.

The 24-year-old is facing aggravated robbery and theft charges, police said.

Amarius Gates, 24, is facing aggravated robbery and theft charges, Oxford police said.
Amarius Gates, 24, is facing aggravated robbery and theft charges, Oxford police said.(Oxford Police Department)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two women were seriously hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Batavia Tuesday night, according to...
Two women injured after pickup truck goes airborne, lands near Purina plant: OSP
Middletown police find woman dead in car
Middletown police find woman dead in car
A man is filing a lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings claiming its "Boneless Wings" are actually...
Man files lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings, claims ‘boneless wings’ are actually nuggets
Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine (34) runs from Kansas City Chiefs defensive end...
Former Bengals RB Samaje Perine: ‘Nothing but love’ for Cincinnati
Brien Lacey was promoted to fire chief in December 2020 after serving as the acting chief when...
Tri-State fire chief on administrative leave amid investigation

Latest News

The Cincinnati Bengals defenses lead by cornerback Tre Flowers (33) celebrates an interception...
Bengals want to change Ohio workers’ comp rules for players injured on the field
Pike County massacre: Billy Wagner returns to court with new judge
Middletown police find woman dead in car
Woman’s death ruled a homicide after officers find body inside car
A juvenile was taken into custody following the crash.
Vehicle stolen at gunpoint in NKY leads to chase, crash in Louisville