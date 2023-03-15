Miami U. student robbed in attempt to sell PS5 on Facebook Marketplace

OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - A man has been arrested after robbing a victim at gunpoint for a PlayStation 5 and a phone.

A Miami University student listed their game console for sale on Facebook Marketplace and had set up a meet the suspect, 24-year-old Amarious Gates, according to the Oxford Police Department.

When they arrived to make the exchange around 5 p.m. on March 14, police say Gates pulled out a gun, demanding the PlayStation 5 and the victim’s cell phone. The phone case also had the victim’s cash and credit cards, police added.

The victim drove to the police station stating they had just been robbed on Brown Road.

Police say they started investigating and were able to identify Gates as the suspect.

Gates was found several hours later with some of the stolen property at the Baymont Inn on College Corner Pike, according to Oxford police.

The 24-year-old is facing aggravated robbery and theft charges, police said.

