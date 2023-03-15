Ohio father and son plead guilty to beating up teenage boy on Valentine’s Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man and his son pleaded guilty in Highland County court on Tuesday after authorities say they beat up a teenage boy in a road rage incident last month.

The boy was on a date with his girlfriend for Valentine’s Day, according to Highland County Sheriff’s Sgt. Vincent Antinore.

The boy suffered several bruises and a black eye, according to court records. The girl suffered a cut on her leg.

“I think it’s completely unreasonable to be involved in a situation where a juvenile makes a mistake while driving, to turn around, chase them down and assault them or worse, in this case,” Antinore said.

John Hester and Bret Hester were charged with assault, abduction and unlawful restraint.

They pleaded guilty to assault.

The Hesters will spend 45 days in jail. They must submit to drug screenings and stay away from the victim and his parents.

Court records claim the teenage boy nearly hit John’s car accidentally on OH-138 near High Street. John and Bret, driving separate cars, then allegedly followed the boy and his girlfriend and boxed in his car near Morrow Road so he couldn’t get around them.

Antinore says John got out of the car and began assaulting the boy, who tried to defend himself.

At that point, according to Antinore, Bret stepped in, and both father and son began assaulting the boy.

Antinore says the teenage girl tried to help her boyfriend and that she was assaulted and pushed down as a result.

