Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Supplements for dogs, cats recalled over possible elevated levels of vitamin A

A pet supplement company is recalling numerous products after a report of a dog showing signs...
A pet supplement company is recalling numerous products after a report of a dog showing signs of vitamin A toxicity after consuming them.(U.S. Air Force / David C. Danford)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Supplements meant for pets are being recalled by their manufacturer due to them potentially being harmful to dogs and cats.

Stratford Care USA, Inc. is recalling numerous brands of omega-3 supplements for cats and dogs because of the possible high levels of vitamin A.

While vitamin A is an essential nutrient for dogs, too much of it can lead to health issues in dogs.

Officials said signs of vitamin A toxicity can include general malaise, nausea, peeling skin, weakness, tremors, convulsions, paralysis and even death.

The products were distributed throughout the U.S. in vet clinics, distribution centers, retail stores and were sold through online marketplaces including Amazon and Chewy.

The supplements come in white plastic containers that contain 60 soft gels each.

The containers have markings on the bottom that say “lot 31133 EXP 04/13/23″ and “lot 30837 EXP 10/26/22.”

The products have been labeled under various labels.

Stratford Care USA, Inc. decided to recall the products after it received a report of a dog showing signs of vitamin A toxicity after reportedly eating the supplement. The Food and Drug Administration said this single case is the only one that currently has been reported.

Any pet owners who bought the affected supplements are urged to stop feeding them to their animals and to throw them away.

Veterinary and retail partners have been advised to remove and destroy any supplements in their inventory.

To see if you may have bought recalled supplements, visit the FDA’s website for a full list of products.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened Sunday night at Quaker Steak & Lube at the Stone Creek Towne Center off...
83-year-old customer grazed by bullet at Quaker Steak & Lube stays to eat dinner
Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) enters the field prior to an NFL football game...
Jessie Bates leaving Cincinnati for massive new contract, per report
Tramekka Stanley says her daughter, Ahmaya Stanley, was studying cosmetology to help abused...
Family gathers to remember Winton Hills woman allegedly slain by brother
Snow squalls will be possible at times which can limit visibility significantly when driving.
Snowfall expected to increase Monday afternoon, evening
The suspect in a bank robbery Monday afternoon at the Fifth Third Bank in the Oakley Kroger at...
Police: Man robbed Fifth Third location inside Hyde Park Plaza Kroger

Latest News

A serious crash at the Purina plant in Batavia Tuesday night.
Driver jumps ramp off OH-32, flies into Purina plant, OSP says
In this April 30, 2021, photo released by The White House, former President Jimmy Carter and...
Biden to deliver former President Jimmy Carter’s eulogy
Police officers stand guard near a crime scene where three Los Angeles police officers were...
Suicide ruled in death of man who shot 3 LAPD officers
Ukrainian Emergency Service rescuers work on a building damaged by shelling in Kramatorsk,...
US says Russian warplane hits American drone over Black Sea