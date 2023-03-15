Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

This dinosaur had a neck longer than a school bus

Meet the dinosaur that had a record-breaking neck longer than a school bus.
Meet the dinosaur that had a record-breaking neck longer than a school bus.(JULIA D'OLIVEIRA, ANDREW MOORE)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Paleontologists think they’ve identified a dinosaur with a neck longer than a school bus.

The plant-eating sauropod has a neck that could extend 10 feet past a school bus, and it comes with a scientific name that’s just as long: Mamenchisaurus sinocanadorum.

The dinosaur’s almost 50-foot-long neck might be a record holder, accordion to an analysis out in the Journal of Systemic Paleontology Wednesday.

Meet the dinosaur that had a record-breaking neck longer than a school bus.
Meet the dinosaur that had a record-breaking neck longer than a school bus.(JULIA D'OLIVEIRA, ANDREW MOORE)

The scientists said they inferred the length using three preserved vertebrae, computerized topography, and comparisons to similar dinosaurs.

Experts said the animal’s bones are hollow, like those of birds, and this feature probably helped it to support its neck.

Paleontologists believe this dinosaur lived in what’s now China some 162 million years ago.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two women were seriously hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Batavia Tuesday night, according to...
Two women injured after pickup truck goes airborne, lands near Purina plant: OSP
Middletown police find woman dead in car
Middletown police find woman dead in car
A man is filing a lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings claiming its "Boneless Wings" are actually...
Man files lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings, claims ‘boneless wings’ are actually nuggets
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (88) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown...
Hayden Hurst leaving Bengals, per report
Brien Lacey was promoted to fire chief in December 2020 after serving as the acting chief when...
Tri-State fire chief on administrative leave amid investigation

Latest News

The first nor'easter of the season dumps heavy snow and cuts off power to hundreds of thousands...
Northeast digs out from winter storm, faces power outages
This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says is a ballistic missile...
Seoul: North Korea fires another missile toward sea
Wet weather Thursday evening
Rain and warm weather Thursday
A federal judge is weighing a lawsuit from Christian conservatives aimed at overturning the...
Long-used abortion pill in US under threat in Texas lawsuit
Several people were injured after a large part of a tree fell on visitors at the San Antonio...
Tree branch falls on benches at San Antonio Zoo; 7 hurt