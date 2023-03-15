Contests
Vehicle stolen at gunpoint in NKY leads to chase, crash in Louisville

A juvenile was taken into custody following the crash.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A vehicle stolen at gunpoint in Kenton County led to a chase in several counties before ending with a crash Wednesday in Louisville.

Around 3:30 a.m., Kentucky State Police say they got a call from Kenton County dispatchers about the stolen vehicle.

Troopers say they were told by dispatch the vehicle taken from Northern Kentucky had been tracked to Carroll County.

A Carroll County deputy found the stolen vehicle, and an officer was responding to assist when a silver BMW failed to yield and took off at a high rate of speed, according to KSP.

The BMW, which was being driven by a juvenile, went onto Interstate 71 and was later found around mile marker 34, troopers said.

A trooper tried to pull the vehicle over, however, the vehicle did not stop and took off again, state police explained.

The BMW eventually got off I-71.

At some point, troopers say the vehicle hit another vehicle that was sitting at a red light near the Interstate 264 and US 42 intersection. The driver of the BMW lost control and crashed into another vehicle, according to KSP.

The drivers of both vehicles were transported for medical treatment.

State police say the juvenile driver, who is from Louisville, was taken into custody.

