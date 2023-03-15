VIDEO: Apartment employee allegedly steals $35k worth of shoes from home

OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - An Oxford maintenance worker is behind bars after he was allegedly caught on camera stealing thousands of dollars worth of designer shoes from someone’s home.

Christopher Frey, a former Miami Commons Apartment Complex maintenance worker, allegedly stole several pairs of Yeezys, Nike Dunks and Jordans from a home, which evened out to be more than $35,000.

The resident of the home, Nuojia Deng began to notice several pairs of shoes were missing from his apartment on March 1.

Deng says he called the police, but they told him there was not much they could do without evidence.

“I just directly go to Amazon and purchased [a camera] and put it in the front of the door,” he said.

A few days later, Deng went to his class at Miami University.

While he was in class, his new Ring doorbell caught Frey with a black trash bag entering his home.

“When I come home at 2 p.m., I realized that the living room is just like empty,” Deng said. “So I checked my phone, see the videos and see a trash bag, and he grabbed a lot of things out of my house.”

On top of stealing the Miami student’s shoes, the camera also recorded a conversation Frey had with someone on the phone.

Frey: “I mean, I’m not trying to be a ***, but what do you want? Cuz I’m not trying to be in here long doing this.”

Another person: “I don’t f*** know. Grab whatever.”

Frey: “Alright, I got ya.”

Deng says he is well known because he buys and resells shoes for a profit and assumes that Frey has seen him bringing shoes in and out of his home.

“It’s just a shock to me,” he said. “I lived in another community in Oxford, and the other community and staff knew that I have a lot of shoes in my house, but they didn’t steal things.”

According to a police report, Frey confessed that he stole the shoes, but was ordered to by another man.

Frey is facing burglary charges and is in police custody.

