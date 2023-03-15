Contests
Woman’s death ruled a homicide after officers find body inside car

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman’s death has been ruled a homicide, the Butler County Coroner’s Office announced Wednesday.

Constance Reddix, 61, of Middletown, was identified as the woman found inside a car near Hanover Avenue and South Verity Parkway on Tuesday, the coroner’s office said in an update.

Middletown police and firefighters were called to that area around 12 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive person inside the car, police said.

Middletown Police Chief David Birk told FOX19 NOW on Tuesday the death was suspicious.

Reddix’s cause of death is pending, according to the coroner’s report.

Middletown police detectives are investigating.

Call Detective Hughes at 513-425-7733 or 513-425-7700 if you have any information.

