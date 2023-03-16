1 dead after SWAT standoff outside of Fairfield home, police say

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead after a standoff occurred outside of a Fairfield residence Wednesday evening, according to police.

Fairfield officers responded to a home on Woodmont Court for a welfare check at 5:45 p.m. where they were met with gunfire, Maj. Greg Valandingham said.

After a standoff, SWAT was able to make entry into the home where they found the resident dead, Valandingham said.

One officer sustained minor injuries, however, no officer was shot.

