1 dead after SWAT standoff outside of Fairfield home, police say

One person is dead after a SWAT standoff in Fairfield on Wednesday evening.
One person is dead after a SWAT standoff in Fairfield on Wednesday evening.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead after a standoff occurred outside of a Fairfield residence Wednesday evening, according to police.

Fairfield officers responded to a home on Woodmont Court for a welfare check at 5:45 p.m. where they were met with gunfire, Maj. Greg Valandingham said.

After a standoff, SWAT was able to make entry into the home where they found the resident dead, Valandingham said.

One officer sustained minor injuries, however, no officer was shot.

FOX19 will update this story as soon as more information is available.

