2 dead in Liberty Township after head-on collision, troopers say

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Another person is dead after two trucks collided head-on in Liberty Township on March 7, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Danny O’Cull, 74, died Wednesday after sustaining injuries from a crash on State Route 138, troopers said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that O’Cull drove left of center on the highway, striking another vehicle driven by 62-year-old Christopher Easter.

OSHP says Easter was dead at the scene and O’Cull was transported by AirCare to Miami Valley Hospital.

The details as to why the crash occurred are unknown at this time.

A truck was involved in the crash that left one person dead in Hillsboro on SR 138. (WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.