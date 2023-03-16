Contests
2 dead in Liberty Township after head-on collision, troopers say

First responders were called to the scene of a deadly crash Tuesday on State Route 138 in...
First responders were called to the scene of a deadly crash Tuesday on State Route 138 in Hillsboro.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Another person is dead after two trucks collided head-on in Liberty Township on March 7, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Danny O’Cull, 74, died Wednesday after sustaining injuries from a crash on State Route 138, troopers said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that O’Cull drove left of center on the highway, striking another vehicle driven by 62-year-old Christopher Easter.

OSHP says Easter was dead at the scene and O’Cull was transported by AirCare to Miami Valley Hospital.

The details as to why the crash occurred are unknown at this time.

