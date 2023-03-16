Amelia man charged in head-on OVI crash that killed passenger: OSP

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An Amelia man faces charges in a head-on crash last December that authorities say claimed the life of his passenger.

Alexander McKenzie, 28, was intoxicated by something other than alcohol or marijuana at the time of the incident, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers wrote in the crash report.

The two-car crash happened on Dec. 19 at 2:04 p.m. on Old State Route 32 in Batavia.

Mckenzie was driving a red 2005 Mazda 3 and went across the center line, according to the crash report.

The 28-year-old hit a silver 2004 Nissan Sentra heading in the opposite direction, the report says. McKenzie’s car then took out a mailbox and hit a utility pole before coming to a rest.

McKenzie, who was wearing a seatbelt, suffered minor injuries, according to the report. EMS transported him to Mercy Clermont Hospital.

His passenger, 31-year-old Joshua Moore, was not wearing a seatbelt. The crash trapped him in the car, requiring first responders to remove him by mechanical means, the report says.

UC Air Care flew Moore to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. His obituary says he died on Dec. 22.

The Sentra held driver Samantha Hendren, 29, of Batavia, and a 3-year-old girl in the back seat.

Both were seriously injured, according to the report, though OSP troopers told us at the scene they believed the child had only minor injuries.

UC Air Care transported Hendren to UC Medical Center with serious injuries. EMS transported the 3-year-old to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

A Clermont County grand jury on Thursday indicted McKenzie on two counts each of vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, aggravated vehicular assault and OVI.

He is at the Clermont County Jail on $150,000 straight bail. His next court date is March 30.

The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office responded with OSP to the scene.

