Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Amelia man charged in head-on OVI crash that killed passenger: OSP

A toddler and a 29-year-old woman in the other car were also seriously hurt, according to the crash report.
Alexander McKenzie
Alexander McKenzie(Clermont County Jial)
By Brian Planalp
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An Amelia man faces charges in a head-on crash last December that authorities say claimed the life of his passenger.

Alexander McKenzie, 28, was intoxicated by something other than alcohol or marijuana at the time of the incident, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers wrote in the crash report.

The two-car crash happened on Dec. 19 at 2:04 p.m. on Old State Route 32 in Batavia.

Mckenzie was driving a red 2005 Mazda 3 and went across the center line, according to the crash report.

The 28-year-old hit a silver 2004 Nissan Sentra heading in the opposite direction, the report says. McKenzie’s car then took out a mailbox and hit a utility pole before coming to a rest.

McKenzie, who was wearing a seatbelt, suffered minor injuries, according to the report. EMS transported him to Mercy Clermont Hospital.

His passenger, 31-year-old Joshua Moore, was not wearing a seatbelt. The crash trapped him in the car, requiring first responders to remove him by mechanical means, the report says.

UC Air Care flew Moore to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. His obituary says he died on Dec. 22.

The Sentra held driver Samantha Hendren, 29, of Batavia, and a 3-year-old girl in the back seat.

Both were seriously injured, according to the report, though OSP troopers told us at the scene they believed the child had only minor injuries.

UC Air Care transported Hendren to UC Medical Center with serious injuries. EMS transported the 3-year-old to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

A Clermont County grand jury on Thursday indicted McKenzie on two counts each of vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, aggravated vehicular assault and OVI.

He is at the Clermont County Jail on $150,000 straight bail. His next court date is March 30.

The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office responded with OSP to the scene.

The scene of a serious crash in Batavia Monday afternoon.
The scene of a serious crash in Batavia Monday afternoon.(WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liliana Holbrook
Store worker made 46 bogus returns for customer, gave him nearly $10K in gift cards: records
Thomas Jefferson was the president when this home was built on Eastern Avenue in 1804.
Cincinnati’s oldest residence for sale in Columbia Tusculum
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (88) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown...
Hayden Hurst leaving Bengals, per report
Two women were seriously hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Batavia Tuesday night, according to...
Two women injured after pickup truck goes airborne, lands near Purina plant: OSP
Father, son charged in Valentine's Day road-rage beating of 2 teens
Ohio father and son plead guilty to beating up teenage boy on Valentine’s Day

Latest News

Generic Basketball
Cincinnati Public Schools students, staff show off basketball skills
Police recover drugs, cash and a gun from a car they say fled an attempted traffic stop in...
Police: Gun, fentanyl recovered from car that crashed after chase through Middletown
Rodolfo Archila Castillo
Rape, kidnapping suspect ‘targeted Hispanic women,’ prosecutors say
Rain continues Friday morning
Rain continues tonight; colder air Friday