Bengals add to OL depth with free agent signing

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals are padding their offensive line depth with the signing of free agent Cody Ford.

We have signed free agent OT Cody Ford to a one-year contract for the 2023 season. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) March 16, 2023

Ford is a fifth-year player out of Oklahoma who was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2019.

He played three seasons in Buffalo and spent 2022 in Arizona after the Bills traded him for a fifth-round pick.

An ankle injury last year kept him out until week 7. He played in each of the next 11 games, starting three.

Ford has played in 49 regular season games including 32 starts and has seen action at right tackle, right guard and left guard. The Bengals describe him as a tackle.

He played beside Orlando Brown in Norman. The Bengals reportedly are signing Brown, the highest-graded pass-blocking tackle in the NFL, to a four-year deal.

Bengals Free Agency

The Bengals also announced Thursday the return of halfback Trayveon Williams.

NFL Network reports they have resigned punt returner Trent Taylor as well.

The #Bengals are bringing back punt returner Trent Taylor on a 1-year deal, source said. Taylor was No. 3 in the NFL in punt return average and No. 4 in total punt return yards. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2023

