Bengals add to OL depth with free agent signing

Arizona Cardinals guard Cody Ford looks to make a block against the New Orleans Saints during...
Arizona Cardinals guard Cody Ford looks to make a block against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals are padding their offensive line depth with the signing of free agent Cody Ford.

Ford is a fifth-year player out of Oklahoma who was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2019.

He played three seasons in Buffalo and spent 2022 in Arizona after the Bills traded him for a fifth-round pick.

An ankle injury last year kept him out until week 7. He played in each of the next 11 games, starting three.

Ford has played in 49 regular season games including 32 starts and has seen action at right tackle, right guard and left guard. The Bengals describe him as a tackle.

He played beside Orlando Brown in Norman. The Bengals reportedly are signing Brown, the highest-graded pass-blocking tackle in the NFL, to a four-year deal.

Bengals Free Agency

The Bengals also announced Thursday the return of halfback Trayveon Williams.

NFL Network reports they have resigned punt returner Trent Taylor as well.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

