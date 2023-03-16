Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Cincinnati Public Schools students, staff show off basketball skills

Generic Basketball
Generic Basketball(wtoc)
By Jason Maxwell
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Public Schools students and staff are showing off their basketball skills as March Madness gets underway.

FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell shows us what the CPS Moves March Madness Challenge is all about.

Cincinnati Public Schools students and staff are showing off their basketball skills as March Madness gets underway.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liliana Holbrook
Store worker made 46 bogus returns for customer, gave him nearly $10K in gift cards: records
Thomas Jefferson was the president when this home was built on Eastern Avenue in 1804.
Cincinnati’s oldest residence for sale in Columbia Tusculum
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (88) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown...
Hayden Hurst leaving Bengals, per report
Two women were seriously hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Batavia Tuesday night, according to...
Two women injured after pickup truck goes airborne, lands near Purina plant: OSP
Father, son charged in Valentine's Day road-rage beating of 2 teens
Ohio father and son plead guilty to beating up teenage boy on Valentine’s Day

Latest News

Brien Lacey was promoted to fire chief in December 2020 after serving as the acting chief when...
Miami Twp confirms both fire chief and his wife are on paid leave amid ‘investigations’
Police recover drugs, cash and a gun from a car they say fled an attempted traffic stop in...
Police: Gun, fentanyl recovered from car that crashed after chase through Middletown
Rodolfo Archila Castillo
Rape, kidnapping suspect ‘targeted Hispanic women,’ prosecutors say
Alexander McKenzie
Amelia man charged in head-on OVI crash that killed passenger: OSP