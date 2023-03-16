Contests
Forest Hills School District students use class project to help classmates

Several students at a Forest Hills School District middle school used a class project to make changes they say will benefit their peers.
By Tayler Davis
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Emma, Cora, Audrey, and Lucy are in 7th grade at Nagel Middle School.

The girls say they noticed a problem with how the school’s cafeteria is configured.

Because of how the cafeteria is set up, the students said only five people can sit at a table.

The four girls started the project in their language arts class, taking the time to do extensive research on how the specific seating arrangement at Nagel could impact mental health and socialization for kids.

Instead of five-seat lunch tables, they think two long tables would be better suited for students to interact.

Emma, Cora, Audrey, and Lucy took their research to the Forest Hills School Board meeting.

Nagel Middle School Principal Tiffany Brennan says she is helping the students implement the plan they have drawn up for the school.

“We’re super excited to be able to walk them through the process of how you actually work out the details to make your ideas a reality,” said Brennan.

The principal says she is meeting with the girls next week to come up with the next steps on how to get the tables.

