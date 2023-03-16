Contests
Last-minute combination of ‘anti-trans’ bills headed to Beshear’s desk

Last-minute combination of ‘anti-trans’ bills moving through General Assembly
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A controversial bill that addresses multiple transgender issues has passed the General Assembly.

House Bill 470 deals with restricting gender-affirming medical treatments. Thursday parts of the bill were added to Senate Bill 150, which deals with educators not being required to use pronouns and requires parental notification on sexually related matters.

Senate Bill 150 was quickly passed in a House Education Committee with the changes added from House Bill 470.

HB 150 deals with educators not being required to use pronouns and requires parental notification on sexually related matters. The changes from HB 470 deal with preventing health care providers from performing surgery on a minor to change his or her sex and with subject matter referred to as “the bathroom bill.”

The bill passed 16-5 in committee, then was debated on the House floor. Numerous lawmakers, mostly Democrats, spoke out against the measure.

After an hours-long debate, Senate Bill 150 was passed in a 75 to 22 vote.

Since the House made changes to the bill, had to be reapproved by the Senate again.

Thursday afternoon, the Senate passed the bill by a vote of 30 to 7.

Lawmakers will reconvene on March 29 for two more days of the session and must adjourn by midnight on March 30.

