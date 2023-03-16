Joe Mixon’s sister, her boyfriend indicted in shooting near Bengals’ star’s house

BREAKING: Shalonda Mixon, sister of Bengals’ running back Joe Mixon, and her boyfriend, Lamonte Brewer, have been indicted on charges in connection with the shooting that injured a 16-year-old outside of NFL star’s house, Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers announced Thursday.

Brewer, who faces up to 20 years in prison, was indicted on felonious assault, tampering with evidence, and having weapons while under disability charges, Powers announced.

Shalonda was indicted on charges of felonious assault and tampering with evidence, according to Powers. She faces up to four years in prison if convicted on all charges, Powers stated.

Joe was there that night, but “did not commit a crime,” she added.

Story will update shortly.

(WXIX) - Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers is holding a news conference at 1 p.m. Thursday about the investigation into a shooting that injured a juvenile near the home of Bengals running back Joe Mixon.

One of Mixon’s attorneys, Merlyn Shiverdecker, tells FOX19 NOW they are not sure what Powers will say but they have expected all along Mixon will not be indicted.

The incident report lists two suspects who are not Mixon.

Two people were cited that night near the property, but not for the shooting.

Deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call placed by a man inside Mixon’s Ayers Road home around 8:30 p.m. March 6, according to the preliminary incident report and a recording of the 911 call.

The man who called 911 told the call taker he was inside “my athlete’s house” and the shooting occurred outside next to the house, according to the call and incident report.

Deputies were advised while en route that kids were playing “dart wars” in the area, the report shows.

LISTEN TO THE 911 call

WARNING: The call contains one instance of profanity.

Two juvenile witnesses told deputies on scene they were playing “dart wars” with another male juvenile,16, and other witnesses before the male juvenile was shot, the incident report states.

They said he ran around the west side of his house with a “Nerf” style toy gun and “an unknown suspect began firing a gun at him from the backyard of Mixon’s home, according to the report.

“Per statements given by witnesses and the victim, the unknown suspect fired approximately 11 shots in the (direction of the victim) and continued to fire at him as he was attempting to run away, striking him in the foot,” deputies wrote in the report.

The 16-year-old “hid nearby until the shots ceased at which time he was then able to make it inside his residence. “

The victim was transported to the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, where it was confirmed he was shot in the foot with the bullet still lodged inside, according to the incident report and a March 7 news release from the sheriff’s office.

“There were kids, three or four cars blocking off the road,” the man told the 911 call taker, according to a copy of the recording.

“One kid was running around brandishing a weapon, and he went back to his car, and it looked like it was a fake weapon. But I kept walking, walking walking, and then he was screaming something, and he went back to his car and pulled out another weapon, and to me, it looked like a Kel-Tec or something. And [he] ran up the back driveway of his house that he had been coming down and said, “[***] yeah.” And then all of a sudden, you heard him running and running down there, and you heard ‘pop pop pop pop pop!’ And the three other cars sped off. Now there’s one car back, leaving in a quick fashion, and a Jeep sitting out front, and I think it’s taking off.”

The man said he watched the events as they unfolded over the course of 10-15 minutes and called 911 immediately after.

“They’ve been going back and forth. They had the road blocked off. There were girls driving a certain car and guys... and everything... One guy, he ran up the grass between the athlete’s house and the other neighbor’s house, and I heard him yelling something while he was brandishing a weapon, and then I heard ‘pop pop pop pop pop!’”

Outside, as one of the deputies interviewed two of the witnesses, he noticed a black Honda Accord leaving Mixon’s home, according to the incident report.

The deputy radioed the vehicle description to other law enforcement still responding to the area and they stopped the vehicle.

Sheriff’s investigators processed the scene for evidence and began their investigation.

They recovered the victim’s “Nerf” gun, three shell casings and a rifle taken from the vehicle.

Deputies placed crime scene tape around a home on Ayers Road sometime during the evening.

Hours later, they extended the crime scene tape around Mixon’s house, which neighbors the first house, and placed at least one evidence marker in Mixon’s yard.

Deputies were observed by FOX19 NOW banging on Mixon’s door around 11:30 p.m., loudly identifying themselves as sheriff’s deputies and telling the homeowner to come out.

They entered Mixon’s home around 1:30 a.m.

Flashlight beams could be seen around the home.

Three deputies entered around 2 a.m. carrying note-taking supplies, FOX19 NOW crews observed.

The crime scene tape was taken down around 3:20 a.m., Tuesday, March 7 and deputies left without making an arrest.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.