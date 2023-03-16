Contests
Orlando Brown to ‘protect Joe Burrow’ as he finalizes 4-year deal with Bengals: NFL insider

Chiefs LT Orlando Brown showed up for Chiefs Training Camp in St. Joseph.
Chiefs LT Orlando Brown showed up for Chiefs Training Camp in St. Joseph.(KCTV5)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Orlando Brown is finalizing a $64 million deal to sign with the Cincinnati Bengals for four years, according to NFL Insider Tom Pelissero.

“I’m super thankful for the opportunity to carry on my father’s legacy and be a left tackle. It was important to be able to play that position and play for a winning team and a winning quarterback. Who Dey!” The offensive tackle told NFL media.

FOX19 will continue to track the latest NFL Free Agency news.

