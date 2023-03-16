Police: Gun, fentanyl recovered from car that crashed after chase through Middletown

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Police seized drugs and a gun from a car that crashed following a pursuit in Middletown Thursday afternoon, according to the Middletown Police Department.

The driver refused to stop after an officer tried to pull him or her over because the car returned as being involved in drug trafficking, police say.

The crash happened at Roosevelt Boulevard and Jackson Lane around 3 p.m.

The driver collided with another car that had two passengers inside, police say.

EMS transported all three to the hospital in unknown condition.

Officers recovered a gun, cash and fentanyl pills from the car that fled the attempted traffic stop, police say.

We will update this story as more information surfaces. We expect to have more this evening.

