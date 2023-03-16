Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Rain arrives tonight with blustery, chilly conditions for St. Patrick’s Day

Tracking a big cool down for the final days of winter in the tri-state.
Tracking a big cool down for the final days of winter in the tri-state.(WXIX)
By Ethan Emery
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Expect more clouds than sun on Thursday with filtered sunshine and breezy southwest winds pushing temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s in the afternoon. Wind could gust up to 30 miles per hour at times ahead of rain showers that move in during the evening hours, though most of the day will be dry.

Rain showers will begin after 6 p.m. for folks in southeast Indiana and parts of northern Kentucky along the Ohio River and those showers will move eastward through the overnight hours. Rain showers continue Friday morning, mid-morning into the early afternoon and will end around 2 p.m. Total rainfall amounts will vary between 0.10″ to 0.50″, so not too impactful but enough to warrant an umbrella and rain jacket Thursday late night and Friday morning.

Friday will have showers ending in the early afternoon, but high temperatures will be in the morning in the low 50s. Temperatures actually fall in the afternoon thanks to gusty west winds with gusts up to 35 miles per hour. This will bring wind chills in the 30s at times during Fish Fry Friday’s or St. Patrick festivities, so bundle up if you have any evening plans.

The weekend is dry, but cold. Saturday morning starts off in the mid 20s, but thanks to clouds and west-northwest winds gusting up to 40 miles per hour, highs on Saturday will only reach the upper 30s. Factor in the winds and it’ll only feel like the upper 20s for much of the day. Speaking of 20s, overnight lows Saturday night will plummet to the low 20s, bringing a hard freeze and widespread frost to start Sunday morning. Sunday will have a mix of sun and clouds and afternoon highs in the upper 30s to near 40° with a much lighter wind.

Monday is the official start to spring with the Vernal Equinox occurring at 5:24 p.m. (the Equator will experience 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of darkness). The first day of spring will be a little cooler than normal, but fair with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-to-upper 40s.

Highs in the 50s and lows in the upper 20s are expected Tuesday and Wednesday with continued dry conditions in the tri-state.

Looking at long range weather forecasting data, it looks like the remainder of the month of March will seasonable with temperatures and precipitation will be above normal in the Ohio Valley region. Not looking good for folks who want snow at least through the rest of the month. For those of you ready for spring, rejoice!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liliana Holbrook
Store worker made 46 bogus returns for customer, gave him nearly $10K in gift cards: records
Thomas Jefferson was the president when this home was built on Eastern Avenue in 1804.
Cincinnati’s oldest residence for sale in Columbia Tusculum
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (88) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown...
Hayden Hurst leaving Bengals, per report
Two women were seriously hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Batavia Tuesday night, according to...
Two women injured after pickup truck goes airborne, lands near Purina plant: OSP
Father, son charged in Valentine's Day road-rage beating of 2 teens
Ohio father and son plead guilty to beating up teenage boy on Valentine’s Day

Latest News

Frank Marzullo
Warmer Thursday Afternoon, Rain Develops Late Evening
Thursday Video Forecast
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update
Ashley Smith is a meteorologist for FOX19 NOW
Warm, wet and windy at times Thursday
Rain continues Friday
Rain on the way