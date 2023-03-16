Rain arrives tonight with blustery, chilly conditions for St. Patrick’s Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Expect more clouds than sun on Thursday with filtered sunshine and breezy southwest winds pushing temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s in the afternoon. Wind could gust up to 30 miles per hour at times ahead of rain showers that move in during the evening hours, though most of the day will be dry.

Rain showers will begin after 6 p.m. for folks in southeast Indiana and parts of northern Kentucky along the Ohio River and those showers will move eastward through the overnight hours. Rain showers continue Friday morning, mid-morning into the early afternoon and will end around 2 p.m. Total rainfall amounts will vary between 0.10″ to 0.50″, so not too impactful but enough to warrant an umbrella and rain jacket Thursday late night and Friday morning.

Friday will have showers ending in the early afternoon, but high temperatures will be in the morning in the low 50s. Temperatures actually fall in the afternoon thanks to gusty west winds with gusts up to 35 miles per hour. This will bring wind chills in the 30s at times during Fish Fry Friday’s or St. Patrick festivities, so bundle up if you have any evening plans.

The weekend is dry, but cold. Saturday morning starts off in the mid 20s, but thanks to clouds and west-northwest winds gusting up to 40 miles per hour, highs on Saturday will only reach the upper 30s. Factor in the winds and it’ll only feel like the upper 20s for much of the day. Speaking of 20s, overnight lows Saturday night will plummet to the low 20s, bringing a hard freeze and widespread frost to start Sunday morning. Sunday will have a mix of sun and clouds and afternoon highs in the upper 30s to near 40° with a much lighter wind.

Monday is the official start to spring with the Vernal Equinox occurring at 5:24 p.m. (the Equator will experience 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of darkness). The first day of spring will be a little cooler than normal, but fair with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-to-upper 40s.

Highs in the 50s and lows in the upper 20s are expected Tuesday and Wednesday with continued dry conditions in the tri-state.

Looking at long range weather forecasting data, it looks like the remainder of the month of March will seasonable with temperatures and precipitation will be above normal in the Ohio Valley region. Not looking good for folks who want snow at least through the rest of the month. For those of you ready for spring, rejoice!

