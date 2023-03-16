Contests
Rain, breezy winds and cooler weather on the way

By Ashley Smith
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rain is beginning to show up on radar but much of that rain is dissipating before it reaches the ground. There is relatively dry air at the surface with dewpoints in the 20s. That will change this evening with more moisture at the surface and that means the rain will become more widespread. There will be showers most of the overnight hours with rain ending by Friday afternoon. That means the morning drive Friday could be slow. Temperatures Friday will be in the 50s Friday morning and fall to the 40s by the afternoon. Winds will be breezy at times on St. Patrick’s Day.

Winds will be even stronger Saturday with gusts as high as 40mph. It will be much colder Saturday with highs in the 30s. There will be a few flurries Saturday morning but it will not accumulate.

Sunday will be very cold for the Heart Mini Marathon downtown. Temperatures will be near 20 or in the teens in some spots. By the afternoon the high only makes it to 40. Monday is the first day of spring and the weather doesn’t look bad but it will remain cooler than normal. We will see warmer weather the remainder of the week with rain Wednesday evening and Thursday.

