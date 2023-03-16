Ranger rescues 8 guinea pigs found in a Harrison park

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton County Great Parks Ranger corralled eight guinea pigs wandering around in a park on Wednesday in Harrison.

According to Ray Anderson at Cincinnati Animal CARE, the guinea pigs, were found together in Miami Whitewater Forest and are believed to be around the same age.

“It’s hard to say exactly why someone would abandon guinea pigs in the woods,” Anderson explained. “Most likely, it was someone who had a male and female housed together that had a litter and they got too big. Guinea pigs can have more than a dozen babies per litter.”

Since these rodents are domesticated animals, Anderson says, they would likely have frozen to death from the Cincinnati temperatures or could have been snatched by a bird or cat.

“The Great Parks ranger definitely saved their lives,” Anderson added.

The small pets are currently being housed at Cincinnati Animal CARE in an isolated area of Kitty City where older cats typically free roam, Anderson said. However, the shelter is light on cats currently.

Anderson says he hopes the guinea pigs will be adopted soon, but if they are not, they will be sent to a rescue.

According to Cincinnati Animal CARE, there is no stray hold for guinea pigs in Ohio, so those who are interested will be able to take them home whenever.

