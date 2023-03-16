Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Ranger rescues 8 guinea pigs found in a Harrison park

A Hamilton County Park Ranger rescued eight guinea pigs in a forest in Harrison on Wednesday.
A Hamilton County Park Ranger rescued eight guinea pigs in a forest in Harrison on Wednesday.(Cincinnati Animal CARE)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton County Great Parks Ranger corralled eight guinea pigs wandering around in a park on Wednesday in Harrison.

According to Ray Anderson at Cincinnati Animal CARE, the guinea pigs, were found together in Miami Whitewater Forest and are believed to be around the same age.

“It’s hard to say exactly why someone would abandon guinea pigs in the woods,” Anderson explained. “Most likely, it was someone who had a male and female housed together that had a litter and they got too big. Guinea pigs can have more than a dozen babies per litter.”

Since these rodents are domesticated animals, Anderson says, they would likely have frozen to death from the Cincinnati temperatures or could have been snatched by a bird or cat.

“The Great Parks ranger definitely saved their lives,” Anderson added.

The small pets are currently being housed at Cincinnati Animal CARE in an isolated area of Kitty City where older cats typically free roam, Anderson said. However, the shelter is light on cats currently.

Anderson says he hopes the guinea pigs will be adopted soon, but if they are not, they will be sent to a rescue.

According to Cincinnati Animal CARE, there is no stray hold for guinea pigs in Ohio, so those who are interested will be able to take them home whenever.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liliana Holbrook
Store worker made 46 bogus returns for customer, gave him nearly $10K in gift cards: records
Thomas Jefferson was the president when this home was built on Eastern Avenue in 1804.
Cincinnati’s oldest residence for sale in Columbia Tusculum
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (88) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown...
Hayden Hurst leaving Bengals, per report
Two women were seriously hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Batavia Tuesday night, according to...
Two women injured after pickup truck goes airborne, lands near Purina plant: OSP
Father, son charged in Valentine's Day road-rage beating of 2 teens
Ohio father and son plead guilty to beating up teenage boy on Valentine’s Day

Latest News

Prosecutor's news conference about shooting near Bengals’ Joe Mixon’s house
Prosecutor's news conference about shooting near Bengals’ Joe Mixon’s house
Neisseria meningitidis - the cause of Meningococcal disease, an inflammation of the membranes...
Potentially life-threatening infection diagnosed in Warren County
Ohio welcomes March Madness with legal sports betting
Middletown police find woman dead in car
‘This monster took my mother away from me’: Man accused of Middletown woman’s murder