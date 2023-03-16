Rape, kidnapping suspect ‘targeted Hispanic women,’ prosecutors say

Warning: Some of the material in this story contains graphic details.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - New details were laid out in court Thursday before a judge set a $2 million bond for a suspect indicted on 15 charges of rape, kidnapping, and robbery.

Rodolfo Castillo, 26, posed as a woman needing a car ride to lure women into meeting up with him, Hamilton County prosecutors explained in court.

Castillo is accused of raping two women. One of the crimes prosecutors say happened on Feb. 13, and the second just days later, on Feb. 16.

Prosecutors say he attempted to rape a third woman.

“He targeted Hispanic women,” prosecutors said Thursday in front of the judge. “Two of the three victims were lured by the defendant, and he pretended to be a female asking for help asking for a car ride.”

Once the victims picked him up, prosecutors say he sexually assaulted them.

“The defendant [Castillo] got into the passenger seat of the car, and for two of these three victims, he produced one a screwdriver and one a knife,” Hamilton County prosecutors claimed.

Castillo, the prosecutors say, threatened to rape and kill the women.

“The defendant [Castillo] took control of the car he drove,” prosecutors said. “He tied both victims up by their hands and their feet.”

Prosecutors say Castillo stole phones, purses, money, and IDs from the women.

After officers spoke with the women, police identified Castillo as the suspect and served a search warrant at his home.

Prosecutors say police found several items of the women inside his home.

“It is important to note, your honor, when he took victim two’s phone by force, he used that phone to lure victim three,” according to Hamilton County prosecutors.

In court Thursday, Castillo pleaded not guilty.

His lawyer, James Bogan, talked with FOX19 NOW about the charges Castillo faces and the not-guilty plea.

“Here’s the thing, everybody pleads not guilty at this first appearance,” Bogan stated. “Doing a guilty plea at this point just based off of what I hear somebody say in the courtroom or what I hear in the media, that would be malpractice.”

Bogan says he understands his client is facing serious charges.

“It’s my job to look at everything objectively, but my personal feelings never come into this,” Bogan says. “For any good attorney, you need to look at everything objectively. I wasn’t there. I don’t know what happened.”

Castillo faces 29 to 105 years in prison if found guilty on all charges.

Prosecutors hinted in court Thursday that more victims could be coming forward.

