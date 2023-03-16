Contests
UC Health doctor appeals suspension of medical license

By Chancelor Winn
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The UC Health doctor that is accused of performing genital exams on patients in his bedroom submitted an appeal against the suspension of his medical license.

Rudel Saunders’ criminal defense attorney, Clyde Bennett says he believes there is no merit to the allegations against his client Rudel Saunders that led the Ohio Medical Board to suspend Saunders’ medical license on February 8th.

“He’s not the monster and the pervert that he’s depicted to be,” Bennett said told FOX19′s Chancelor Winn.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office notified Saunders that law enforcement is investigating him for criminal charges related to the allegations that led to his suspension, Bennett said.

The notice of suspension from the Ohio Medical Board refers to five patients that Saunders’ allegedly performed ultrasound exams in the bedroom of his apartment.

During these exams, Saunders allegedly had patients take off their clothes and allegedly videotaped the patients in the nude without their consent.

The ultrasounds were performed on multiple body parts, including male private parts.

“He was not treating patients, he was not looking for illnesses or conditions,” Bennett explained. “He was not trying to diagnose patients. He was basically honing his skills with an ultrasound machine. That’s not the practice of medicine.”

Saunders’ attorney says he does not believe there is probable cause that his client committed a crime of voyeurism, sexual misconduct or unauthorized practice of medicine.

However, the Ohio Medical Board says there was no legitimate healthcare purpose for Saunders to perform ultrasounds for his training program.

“I think they’re just waiting to see what happens with the board before they decide to do what they’re going to do in respect to the criminal charges,” Bennett said.

The Ohio Medical Board will hold a public hearing for Saunders’ appeal, but the date has not been set yet.

