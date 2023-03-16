Contests
Pentagon shows footage of aircraft dumping fuel on US drone

U.S. officials say they deleted all sensitive information from the drone. (CNN, DEFENSE DEPT, GOOGLE EARTH, RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY, VGTRK, GETTY IMAGES)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) - The Pentagon has released footage of what it says is a Russian aircraft conducting an unsafe intercept of a U.S. Air Force surveillance drone in international airspace over the Black Sea.

The 42-second video, released Thursday, shows a Russian Su-27 approaching the back of the MQ-9 drone and beginning to release fuel as it passes, the Pentagon said.

The U.S. military said it ditched the MQ-9 Reaper in the sea Tuesday after the Russian fighter jet poured fuel on the unmanned aerial vehicle and then struck its propeller.

A U.S. surveillance drone encountered Russian warplanes and crashed near the Crimean Peninsula. (US European Command via CNN)

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley have spoken to their Russian counterparts about the destruction of the U.S. drone following the encounter with Russian fighter jets.

The calls with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of Russian General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov on Wednesday were the first since October.

While intercept attempts are not uncommon, the incident amid the war in Ukraine has raised concerns it could bring the United States and Russia closer to direct conflict.

That the two countries’ top defense and military leaders were talking so soon after the encounter over the Black Sea underscored its seriousness.

