Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Volcanic activity discovered on Venus

The finding is the first direct geological evidence of recent volcanic activity on Venus’...
The finding is the first direct geological evidence of recent volcanic activity on Venus’ surface.(NASA, JPL-CALTECH, CNN, NASA/JPL-Caltech)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists have discovered new evidence of volcanic activity on Venus.

NASA’s Magellan spacecraft captured images of the planet’s surface in the early 1900s and scientists looking back over the decades-old images spotted a volcanic vent.

They say it changed shape and got much bigger over the span of eight months.

The finding is the first direct geological evidence of recent volcanic activity on Venus’ surface.

Venus is the closest planetary neighbor to Earth. It’s similar in both size and composition and it’s sometimes referred to as Earth’s twin.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liliana Holbrook
Store worker made 46 bogus returns for customer, gave him nearly $10K in gift cards: records
Thomas Jefferson was the president when this home was built on Eastern Avenue in 1804.
Cincinnati’s oldest residence for sale in Columbia Tusculum
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (88) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown...
Hayden Hurst leaving Bengals, per report
Two women were seriously hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Batavia Tuesday night, according to...
Two women injured after pickup truck goes airborne, lands near Purina plant: OSP
Father, son charged in Valentine's Day road-rage beating of 2 teens
Ohio father and son plead guilty to beating up teenage boy on Valentine’s Day

Latest News

Prosecutor's news conference about shooting near Bengals’ Joe Mixon’s house
Prosecutor's news conference about shooting near Bengals’ Joe Mixon’s house
FILE - Approximately 1,000 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol...
FBI: Newspaper editor interfered with police at Capitol riot
FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Grady County, Okla., Sheriff's Office shows...
GRAPHIC: Man pleads guilty to killing 3, cutting heart from one in Oklahoma
A Hamilton County Park Ranger rescued eight guinea pigs in a forest in Harrison on Wednesday.
Ranger rescues 8 guinea pigs found in a Harrison park