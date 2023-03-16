Warm, wet and windy at times Thursday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After a cold and frosty morning, it won’t be as cold tonight with a few more clouds. Lows will be near freezing.

Thursday will be dry until close to sunset. The high will be near 60. A cold front will usher in breezy winds Thursday and Friday. Rain continues overnight Thursday and Friday morning. Rain will become more scattered and light Friday afternoon and evening. It will be breezy Thursday and Friday too with gusts as high as 35mph. That rain will change to a few flurries late Friday as cold air moves into the region. That snow will not stick to the warm ground.

It will be cold this weekend with lows in the 20s. Saturday will be very windy with gusts as high as 40mph. Sunday the winds will die down but it will remain cold with a high of 40.

Monday is the first day of spring and it will be dry and cool with a high of 47. Tuesday and Wednesday highs will be in the 50s with dry weather.

